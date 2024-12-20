US civil rights probe faults Philadelphia school district over handling of antisemitism reports
Associated Press
Federal education officials say the Philadelphia school district failed to show it protected Jewish students from harassment despite “repeated, extensive notice” that students, teachers and administrators were engaging in antisemitic behavior. The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights found that Philadelphia school administrators did not adequately address allegations that students were performing Nazi salutes, drawing swastikas on school property and uttering slurs and threats against Jewish students — in some cases failing to even document the incidents. Philadelphia officials have agreed to take various steps, saying they’re committed to creating a “welcoming and inclusive environment.”