Airport with runway straddling the border of the U.S. and Canada will close

ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — The Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport has a unique claim to fame — its runway straddles the border of the U.S. and Canada. But after seven decades of operation, the small airport that sits near Roseau, Minnesota, and Piney, Manitoba in Canada, will close for good on Friday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release earlier this month that the airport “had very low use and faced large maintenance expenses.” The international agreement required to operate the airport expires on Friday and will not be renewed. The airport opened in 1953 and was often used by Americans traveling to Canada to hunt and fish.

