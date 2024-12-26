4 die on Christmas Day in New Hampshire home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

WAKEFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say four people died in a New Hampshire home on Christmas Day due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Police were called to the house in the town of Wakefield around 4:20 p.m. for a welfare check. Television station WMUR reports the deceased included two older adults and two younger adults, and that other family members had called police to check on them after they didn’t show up as expected at a Christmas Day gathering. WMUR reports officials believe the deaths were accidental and are investigating a gas heating system after finding the home didn’t have any carbon monoxide detectors.

