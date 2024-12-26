Pakistan military raids insurgent strongholds in the restive northwest, killing 13 fighters

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says troops have faced off with insurgents in three separate shootouts in the restive northwest bordering Afghanistan, killing 13 militants. In a statement Thursday, it said the security forces killed 11 insurgents in two separate raids in the North and South Waziristan districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Another two insurgents were killed in the third security raid in Bannu, also a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military said. It said an army major Mohammad Awais was killed during the shootout in North Waziristan. North and South Waziristan are former strongholds of Pakistani Taliban who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent months.

