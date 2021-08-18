Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani emerges in the UAE

CNN - Asia/Pacific

By Mostafa Salem and Tara John, CNN

Afghanistan’s former President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, its foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday. News of his whereabouts comes days after he fled Kabul as the Taliban closed in on the city.

“The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” the UAE’s Foreign Ministry statement said.

