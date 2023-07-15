Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu admitted to hospital but is in ‘good’ condition

By Amir Tal and Abeer Salman, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in hospital for medical evaluation but is in a “good condition,” his office said.

Netanyahu was admitted Saturday to the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, according to his office.

No details have been released about the nature of his condition, but Israel is in the middle of a heatwave.

Israel currently does not have an acting or deputy prime minister, meaning that if Benjamin Netanyahu is incapacitated, the cabinet would have to meet to elect an acting prime minister.

There is no indication at the moment that Netanyahu is incapacitated.

Netanyahu, 73, is the leader of Israel’s right-wing Likud Party and has been the dominant figure in Israeli politics for nearly three decades.

In June 2021, he lost office for the first time in 12 years after rival Naftali Bennett won a parliamentary vote to form a government.

Eighteen months later, he was once again sworn in as prime minister in a dramatic return, cobbling together a coalition.

During Yom Kippur in October 2022, Netanyahu took ill while visiting a synagogue.

He was admitted to hospital where he stayed overnight before being released.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.