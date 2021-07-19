Federal judge upholds Indiana University’s Covid-19 vaccination policy

CNN - National

By Elizabeth Stuart, CNN

A federal judge is upholding Indiana University’s policy requiring students to receive Covid-19 vaccinations before returning to campus for the fall semester, after eight students filed a lawsuit claiming the schools vaccine policy was unconstitutional.

Judge Damon Leichty denied the students’ request for an injunction in a lengthy 101-page ruling signed Sunday.

The students had argued IU’s policy violated the 14th Amendment and state law.

“Recognizing the students’ significant liberty to refuse unwanted medical treatment, the Fourteenth Amendment permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty, and staff,” the ruling said.

“Today, on this preliminary record, the university has done so for its campus communities,” the ruling went on to say.

CNN has reached out to the plaintiffs’ attorney for comment.

IU first announced its plan to require students, faculty and staff receive Covid-19 vaccinations before the fall semester in June.

“A ruling from the federal court has affirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination plan designed for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” the university said in a statement to CNN. “We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester.”

Leichty’s ruling also pointed out the state of Indiana’s longstanding requirements for other vaccinations prior to going to school.

“Indiana requires all public university students to be vaccinated for diphtheria, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, and meningococcal disease before attending school. All but one of these vaccinations have been required since 1993,” the ruling said.

In denying the motion, the ruling also points out the university allows for certain exemptions, including religious and medical reasons, and said that students therefore have “multiple choices, not just forced vaccination.”

