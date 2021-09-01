Police confirm shooting and lockdown at a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

CNN - National

By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

A high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem is on lockdown after a reported shooting, city police said Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School, Winston-Salem police said on Twitter.

“We … have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe,” the police tweet reads. “We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available.”

After the shooting, students were being transported to Robinhood Family YMCA to be reunited with their parents, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Mount Tabor High School, located in northwestern Winston-Salem, had more than 1,400 students in the 2019-20 school year, according to the most recent data available from the US Department of Education’s statistics center.

After the shooting was reported, numerous law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along both sides of a street near the school Wednesday, a video from CNN affiliate WXLV showed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Paul P. Murphy contributed to this alert.