Alex Murdaugh refuses to respond to allegations in former firm’s lawsuit against him

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh cited privilege against self-incrimination in declining to respond to allegations by his former law firm that he converted firm and client money to his own personal use, according to court filings posted Friday.

Court records from Colleton County, SC, show Murdaugh “asserts his privilege against self-incrimination guaranteed by the United States and South Carolina constitutions” by not answering the allegations presented in the lawsuit by Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Elztroth, and Detrick (PMPED).

The firm alleges Murdaugh “developed a systematic scheme in which he diverted funds owed to the firm and to clients to a fictitious entity” for many years.

The firm’s lawsuit, filed in early October, is seeking damages “for the costs of this action” and discovery to find out where money Murdaugh allegedly stole from the firm went.

Murdaugh resigned from PMPED in September at the firm’s request, after what it said was a misappropriation of funds. In a statement released that month, PMPED claimed Murdaugh “lied and stole from us.”

On Wednesday, November 10, Murdaugh was denied bond on criminal charges related to alleged misappropriation of settlement funds in connection with the 2018 death of his family’s longtime housekeeper.

He is also facing several lawsuits in civil court, including the one from his former firm.

Murdaugh, a once prominent South Carolina attorney, was shot in the head on a roadway September 4, but survived. He later admitted to authorities he conspired with former client Curtis Smith to kill him as part of a fraud scheme so that his only surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance payout.

Murdaugh has since been charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report.

The shooting followed the June deaths of Murdaugh’s wife, Margaret, and son, Paul, who were fatally shot outside their home in Islandton, South Carolina. The case remains unsolved. Murdaugh has denied responsibility in the killings.

CNN has repeatedly contacted Murdaugh’s attorneys for comment on the latest court filings but has not heard back.

