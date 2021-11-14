Michael Chertoff Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Michael Chertoff, former secretary of Homeland Security.
Personal
Birth date: November 28, 1953
Birth place: Elizabeth, New Jersey
Birth name: Michael Chertoff
Father: Gershon Chertoff, rabbi
Mother: Livia Chertoff
Marriage: Meryl (Justin) Chertoff (1988-present)
Children: Philip and Emily
Education: Harvard University, BA, 1975; Harvard University, JD, 1978
Religion: Jewish
Other Facts
Helped write the Patriot Act after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Played a key role in the government investigations of WorldCom, Enron and Arthur Andersen.
Prosecuted the former boss of the Genovese crime family, Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno; the founder of Crazy Eddie electronics, Eddie Antar; and Jersey City Mayor Gerald McCann.
Timeline
1978-1979 – Law clerk to Judge Murray Gurfein, US Court of Appeals Second Circuit, New York.
1979-1980 – Serves as a law clerk to Justice William Brennan, US Supreme Court.
1980-1983 – Associate at Latham & Watkins in Washington, DC.
1983-1987 – Assistant US attorney for the Southern District of New York.
1987 – Recipient of the John Marshall award from the US Department of Justice.
1987-1990 – First assistant US attorney for the District of New Jersey.
1990-1994 – US attorney for the District of New Jersey.
1994-1996 – Special counsel for Senate Whitewater Committee.
2001-2003 – Assistant US attorney general, the criminal division.
2003-2005 – Judge for the US Court of Appeals Third Circuit.
January 11, 2005 – Is nominated as secretary of Homeland Security by President George W. Bush.
February 15, 2005-January 21, 2009 – Serves as the second secretary of Homeland Security.
March 26, 2009-present – Senior counsel at the DC law firm Covington & Burling LLP.
2009-present – Chairman and co-founder of the Chertoff Group, a global security advisory firm.
May 1, 2012 – Takes office as chairman of the board directors of BAE Systems, Inc.
