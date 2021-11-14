Start your week smart: Ahmaud Arbery, Andrew Cuomo, Medicare, Adele, Steelers

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Bummer for bargain hunters: It may be harder to snag designer clothes at T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Ross. Supply chains are backed up — and brands don’t have as much extra stuff to dump as the holidays approach. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The US announced a hike in Medicare premiums, blaming the pandemic and a pricey new Alzheimer’s drug.

• This library lets you borrow people instead of books. It just may help bridge our bitter divisions.

• Musician Chris Daughtry postponed his shows following the sudden death of his daughter.

• Diabetes is a ‘pandemic of unprecedented magnitude,’ and experts fear Covid-19 may make it worse.

• A bank teller stuffed $215K into a bag and vanished. Over 50 years later, investigators say they’ve found him.

The week ahead

Monday

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial resumes after a tense week. Last week, a defense attorney said the court didn’t want “any more Black pastors coming in here” and potentially influencing the jury. Attorney Ben Crump pledged to bring “100 Black pastors” to the Brunswick courthouse this week.

President Joe Biden will sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill during a ceremony that will include members of Congress, governors and mayors from both parties. Congress passed the $1.2 trillion bill after months of agonizing negotiations among congressional Democrats.

Austria will implement lockdown measures for people ages 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Around 65% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated — one of the lowest rates in the European Union.

Wednesday

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to appear in court in Albany to be arraigned and processed on the charge of forcible touching. The Democrat resigned in August after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Friday

A 39-year-old Miami nurse will find out her fate after she pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris. Niviane Petit Phelps admitted to sending her husband a video of herself threatening to kill Harris in February. She faces up to five years in federal prison.

Photos of the week

Rémi Ouvrard, who broke the world record for standing on a hot-air balloon at altitude, takes a selfie in western France. Here’s a look at 35 moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

Queen of talk meets queen of pop

Adele fans are in for a treat tonight. A two-hour concert special starring the Grammy-winning singer airs on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET. The special, titled “Adele: One Night Only,” will include her exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

What’s happening in sports

Another starting QB’s out

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and will miss today’s home game against the Detroit Lions. He’s the second starting quarterback this month to be ruled out of a game due to coronavirus protocols. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to play today after he missed Week 9’s game against the Chiefs.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 37% of fellow quiz fans have gotten an 8 out of 10 or better this week. How well can you do?

Play me off

A chorus of passion and talent

“Spaces” was directed by Dominick Evans, who has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare and progressive genetic disease. The singer is James Ian, an artist who also has SMA. Other members of the SMA community led the creative process from start to finish.

