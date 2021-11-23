At least 20 people involved in burglary at a Nordstrom in Los Angeles, local reports say

By Joe Sutton, CNN

At least 20 people were involved in a burglary Monday night at the Nordstrom department store at The Grove retail complex in Los Angeles, CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were involved in a chase after suspects fled in at least four vehicles, the affiliate said.

CNN has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

The reported burglary at The Grove is the most recent in a series of similar crimes.

About 80 suspects were involved in what police are calling a “smash-and-grab” incident Saturday night at a Nordstrom location in Walnut Creek, near San Francisco.

People fled the store in at least 10 different vehicles, Lt. Ryan Hibbs at the Walnut Creek Police Department told CNN. Three suspects were arrested.

The manager of a nearby restaurant told CNN affiliate KPIX that the suspects were wearing masks and carried what appeared to be crowbars.

“There was a mob of people,” Brett Barrett said. “The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane. … It was a scary scene for a moment.”

Police have not yet estimated a dollar amount for the stolen items, Hibbs said.

The incident followed a series of similar robberies Friday night in Union Square and surrounding areas in San Francisco, including at a Louis Vuitton store, a Burberry store, a jewelry store, a Bloomingdale’s, a Walgreens, cannabis dispensaries and even an eyeglass shop, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said at a news conference Saturday.

Similar crimes reported in Illinois

On Wednesday, at least 14 people forced their way into a Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook, Illinois, and made off with at least $100,000 in merchandise, according to CNN affiliate WLS, based on interviews with the Oak Brook Police Department.

Police told WLS the individuals rushed into the store at Oak Brook Center Mall, took out garbage bags and began filling them with items. Surveillance video from the store, obtained by WLS, shows the chaotic scene as the masked shoplifters pour into the store grabbing handbags and other merchandise while shoppers rush out of the way.

Investigators have information on the three vehicles the thieves drove away in, according to Police Chief James Kruger. Oak Brook is about 25 miles west of Chicago.

Kruger told WLS his investigators are working with investigators in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook, where police say eight people took off with $66,000 worth of merchandise from a Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook Court Mall in October.

On November 1, at least 13 men wearing masks and gloves entered the same Louis Vuitton store and stole several items valued at $100,000. Northbrook is about 30 miles from Oak Brook.

“We don’t know if there is an actual connection yet, but certainly there are similarities,” Kruger said.

