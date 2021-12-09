Former NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

By Andy Rose, CNN

Demaryius Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and is considered one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, according to officials. He was 33 years old.

Based on preliminary information, his death stemmed from a medical issue, Officer Tim Lupo of the the Roswell Police Department said in an email to CNN.

Thomas was born in Montrose, Georgia. After a standout collegiate career at Georgia Tech, Thomas was the first wide receiver selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, going No. 22 in the first round to the Broncos.

Thomas spent the majority of his NFL career with Denver, winning two AFC championships and Super Bowl 50. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and is second all-time in Broncos history in receiving yards.

Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans during the 2018 season and later finished his career with the New York Jets. He announced his retirement from the NFL in June.

In 2015, President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Thomas’ mother, Katrina Stuckey Smith, who was 15 years into a 20-year federal sentence for drug distribution. Obama later commuted the sentence of Thomas’ grandmother Minnie Pearl Thomas, who was serving a life sentence for cocaine trafficking.

The two had been arrested together on drug charges when Thomas was only 11 years old, according to the Denver Broncos official website.

During the Super Bowl 50 celebration at the White House, Thomas passed the President a note thanking him for his mother’s release and spoke to him about his grandmother too, according to The Denver Post. Obama commuted the sentence of hundreds of nonviolent drug offenders during his time in office.

“I just found out right when I came in from weights,” Thomas told The Post. “I had no idea. I was surprised. I was excited, too, it came this early. I heard 200-plus people get to have a second chance, and for my grandmother to be one of them, it’s a blessing.”

