Halloween Powerball drawing offers the ultimate treat: an estimated $1 billion jackpot
By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN
While hordes of children take to the streets to hunt for sugary sweets this Halloween, it’s the grown ups who could be vying for the real treat: an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
After no lucky winner was able to snag the grand prize in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot shot up to a $1 billion prize for only the second time in the Powerball’s 30-year history, according to the lottery.
If no winner scores in Monday’s drawing, the jackpot will rocket to an estimated $1.2 billion dollars, which will be drawn for on Wednesday, according to Multi-State Lottery Association Board spokesperson Anna Domoto. It would be the second largest prize in the lottery’s history.
Lottery participants have been haunted for 37 drawings in a row with no jackpot winner, Powerball said in a statement. The last grand prize was awarded to a ticket in Pennsylvania on August 3 for a $206.9 million pot.
While no jackpot was secured on Saturday, six tickets did win a $1 million prize, and one ticket sold in Florida won $2 million by including the Power Play feature, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.
In order to score the grand prize, players must have a ticket matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The record grand prize was won in 2016 on a $1.586 billion jackpot.
