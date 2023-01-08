The ground search for a missing Massachusetts mother has been concluded — but the investigation continues, authorities say

By Kiely Westhoff, CNN

Investigators have “concluded” their ground search for Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing since New Year’s Day, Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police said in a joint statement Saturday.

The decision to suspend search efforts in the wooded area surrounding Walshe’s home was made after two days of searching with “negative results,” the statement said.

The ground search will not resume unless new information warrants, it added, though detectives “continue to undertake various investigative actions to determine Ms. Walshe’s whereabouts.”

The 39-year-old was meant to use a ride share service to catch a flight from Boston Logan International Airport for work on New Year’s Day, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said at a news conference Friday. It was unclear if Walshe actually took the ride share, he said at the time, but authorities confirmed Walshe never boarded the flight.

Walshe’s husband and her employer reported her missing several days later, when Walshe did not arrive for her work commitments in Washington, DC, the police chief said.

The two-day search of the area surrounding Walshe’s home in Cohasset — a town on Massachusetts Bay, 20 miles southeast of Boston — involved 20 state troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, described as a “specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations,” the statement Saturday said.

Three K-9 teams and the State Police Air Wing also participated, the release said, and state police divers searched a small stream and a pool but found nothing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.