5 people shot near a gun buyback event at a Los Angeles beach

Five people were injured in a shooting at a Los Angeles beach Saturday — a few miles from where city officials had hosted a gun buyback event earlier in the day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker.

The LAPD’s Harbor Division responded to a radio call of a shooting at Royal Palms Beach around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, two men approached a group of people and an altercation took place, which resulted in a shooting. The two suspects then fled the location, police said.

Five victims were struck by gunfire, four of whom were taken to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department. A fifth victim was taken to a hospital by a private party, the LAPD said.

Four of the victims were listed in stable condition, and the fifth was listed in critical condition, police said.

“We’re outraged and saddened by the shooting at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro that has left 5 people injured,” said a joint statement by McOsker and Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“It’s tragically ironic that today we hosted a gun buy-back event just a few miles away from this location. Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our community.”

Royal Palms Beach will be closed Sunday and will close earlier on weekends as city officials work on plans “to ensure safety and peaceful community use,” the joint statement said.

