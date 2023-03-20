2 students injured in high school shooting outside of Dallas

By Andi Babineau, CNN

Two students were injured in a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, according to a statement from local police.

“At around 6:55 this morning, we received multiple reports of shots fired on campus, outside of the school building,” police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said. “Two students were injured and are now receiving medical care.”

The conditions of the injured students are unknown, he said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, according to the statement. Police do not believe the suspect entered the building.

Information about the suspect’s identity, age, and whether the individual was a student at the school has not yet been released, nor has a possible motive.

Lamar High School remained on lockdown Monday morning, according to Ciesco and school district spokesperson Anita Foster.

Foster told CNN the school will remain on lockdown while police investigate, and then students and staff will be dismissed for the day.

Arlington is a city between Dallas and Fort Worth with a population of a little less than 400,000.

Ciesco specified that school doesn’t begin until 7:35 a.m., so not all students had arrived yet when initial reports of the shooting were received.

