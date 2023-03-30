Evacuations underway after a train derails in Minnesota

By Tina Burnside, CNN

A train carrying an unknown substance derailed Thursday morning in the city of Raymond, Minnesota, forcing residents to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

The derailment occurred at approximately 1 a.m., the Raymond Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

It is not clear what kind of train was involved, how significant the derailment is, or what type of substance was being carried.

“The town is being evacuated for precautionary measures,” the fire department said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed a nearby highway due to the derailment and fire, the fire department said.

Raymond is approximately two hours west of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

