Camden County dispatcher helps parents deliver a set of twins on 911 call

By Kavya Ramesh

CAMDEN COUNTY, Missouri (KOMU) — A 911 dispatcher is being credited for helping successfully deliver a set of twins in Camden County Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Camden County Sheriff’s Office Communications Officer Amy Hufferd answered a 911 call from a man who’s wife was giving birth prematurely in their home, according to a news release.

Hufferd coached the man through the birthing process and his wife delivered a set of twins successfully. Ambulances arrived on scene shortly after and the mother and babies are currently being cared for, the news release said.

Hufferd herself is also a mother of a set of twins.

“Some days all the training kicks in and, as a result, two new babies were delivered safely!” Sgt. Scott Hines said in the release.

Hufferd will receive a Dispatcher Headset Stork Lapel Pin to wear with her uniform.

The Mercy Ambulance District, Mid-County Fire Protection District, and the Camdenton Police Department all responded to the call.

