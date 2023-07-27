Chicago man charged with retail theft scheme involving home improvement stores

By JERAMIE BIZZLE

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man was charged with falsifying sales tax returns in exchange for gift cards as part of a retail theft scheme.

Tyler Clark, 25, of Chicago was arrested on Wednesday by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, in the 7400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said Clark was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the scheme.

The crimes occurred at multiple home improvement stores – including one located in the 4500 block of South Western Avenue.

He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts including theft/unauthorized control greater than $500,000 to $1 million and continuing financial crimes enterprise.

Clark is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.