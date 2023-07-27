Michigan Democratic governor signs ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed two bills banning so-called conversion therapy, a scientifically discredited practice intended to change a person’s sexual orientation, for minors in the state, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

“As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I’m grateful that today we’re banning the horrific practice of conversion therapy in Michigan,” Whitmer wrote on Twitter, which has been rebranded “X.” “In doing so, we are taking action to make Michigan a more welcoming, inclusive place.”

The governor’s approval of the measures makes Michigan the 22nd state to ban “conversion therapy,” according to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth.

Last month, the state legislature voted largely along party lines to advance the ban. A block on the use of federal and state funds for conversion therapy on minors was already in place in the state after Whitmer signed an executive directive in 2021.

One of the bills Whitmer signed into law Wednesday, House Bill 4616, prohibits mental health professionals from engaging in conversion therapy with minors. Under the bill, any violation will result in the mental health professional facing disciplinary action, which could include a suspended or revoked license.

House Bill 4617, meanwhile, adds the definition of conversion therapy to the state’s mental health code. It defines the term as “any practice or treatment by a mental health professional that seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including, but not limited to, efforts to change behavior or gender expression or to reduce or eliminate sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward an individual of the same gender.”

The ban will take effect in late October.

The Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, celebrated the signing of the bill and praised Whitmer as “a champion for LGBTQ+ equality.”

“So called ‘conversion therapy’ is a dangerous and discredited practice that will hopefully never see the light of day again here in Michigan,” Sarah Warbelow, vice president of legal for HRC, said in a statement following the signing.

LGBTQ rights have become a prominent issue in state legislatures nationwide, with Democratic lawmakers in recent months pushing bills to advance protections and Republicans seeking to curtail them.

In April, Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a ban on conversion therapy into law. Last month, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, also a Democrat, signed an executive order that prohibits state resources from being used to support conversion therapy on minors.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.