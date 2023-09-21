1 person killed, more than 40 students injured after bus headed to band camp event crashes in New York



By Rob Frehse, Artemis Moshtaghian and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person was killed and at least 48 students were injured when a bus headed to a band camp event rolled over on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York, about 75 miles north of New York City, authorities said.

Three of the students were injured severely, said Daniel Minerva, vice president of operations and COO of Empress EMS, which was involved in the response.

The person who died was ejected from the vehicle, Minerva said without offering further information.

The bus was carrying students from Farmingdale High School in Long Island and was headed to a music event for band camp, a spokesperson from the high school confirmed to CNN.

The bus was on its way to Greeley, Pennsylvania, the school said in a statement.

“We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for band camp,” Farmingdale High School spokesperson Jake Mendlinger told CNN. “Police and emergency responders are on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available.”

The New York State Police will hold a briefing on the bus crash Thursday evening.

Aerial pictures from CNN affiliates show a passenger bus in the woods, in the median, between the eastbound and westbound roads.

Emergency officials can be seen at the site of the crash and a medical helicopter was also parked on the highway nearby.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the bus crash and their families,” Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said in a statement to CNN. “I would also like to thank all of the first responders for their immediate response, service and dedication.”

I-84 is shut down at exit 15A with detours in place, state police said, adding, “Interstate 84 westbound is expected to be closed for several hours.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and members of New York State police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services were at the scene to assist response teams.

“We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary,” the governor added. “Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation.”

