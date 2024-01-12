Federal prosecutors to seek death penalty against Buffalo, New York, supermarket gunman, a first for Biden administration

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Artemis Moshtaghian and Ray Sanchez, CNN

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the White gunman in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in 2022, according to a court document – the first time the Justice Department under President Joe Biden has authorized pursuit of the death penalty.

Payton Gendron, 20, is facing several hate crimes and firearms charges in the shooting at the supermarket where he killed 10 Black people. He already is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty last year to New York state terrorism and murder charges. His defense attorneys had said in court that Gendron would be willing to plead guilty to the federal counts if prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty.

Relatives of victims and those injured in the shooting gathered at a Buffalo courthouse Friday morning, where they received the news directly from Justice Department officials ahead of a regularly scheduled status hearing in the afternoon.

“I definitely understand that makes some people happy,” Mark Talley, son of shooting victim Geraldine Talley, said after the meeting with prosecutors. “I’m more of a dark person. If, God willing, I live to 80, he lives to 80, I would have preferred to see him tortured for the rest of his life in prison.”

Mark Talley added, “I’m not necessarily disappointed at the decision … It would have satisfied me more knowing he would have spent the rest of his life in prison being surrounded by the population of people who he tried to kill.”

Simone Crawley, the granddaughter of victim Ruth E. Whitfield, told CNN she has mixed feelings about Gendron possibly receiving the death penalty.

Crawley, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, and didn’t attend the family briefing, said Friday the decision still doesn’t bring her closure.

“It’s something where there is never really an outcome that will measure up to the impact that has happened,” Crawley said.

“It’s difficult because you feel like it’s the highest level of justice but at the same time some people might feel like it’s not as harsh of a reality as having to spend the rest of your life behind bars.”

Pamela Pritchett, whose mother Pearl Young was killed in the shooting, told CNN Friday: “I’d rather have a scar than an open wound. I know with them pursuing the death penalty that means it’s probably going to be appeal after appeal. And with every appeal the wound is there.”

In New York, the death penalty is unconstitutional; however, it remains a potential sentencing option in federal cases.

During his run for president, Biden’s criminal justice platform included a pledge, laid out on his campaign website, to “work to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and incentivize states to follow the federal government’s example,” CNN previously reported. Those convicted of the most egregious federal crimes “should instead serve life sentences without probation or parole,” it said.

The position of Biden, a Democrat, was starkly different than that of the Republican Trump administration, which carried out 13 federal executions the six months before Biden took office – the first federal executions in nearly two decades.

Judge and jury ultimately decide penalty

Advocates of abolishing the death penalty say that Biden’s Justice Department has a mixed record on capital punishment.

In 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a moratorium on federal executions, which is still in place. Garland has deauthorized 26 death penalty cases involving 32 defendants that were started under previous administrations, according to department statistics, and the Justice Department has not authorized any new capital cases since he took over in 2021.

Federal prosecutors under Garland have, however, taken two death penalty cases authorized before 2021 to trial. Garland’s decision in this case merely authorizes prosecutors to seek the death penalty. Ultimately, the decision is up to the jury and a judge.

It isn’t uncommon for democratic administrations to pursue the death penalty. Under former President Barack Obama, Attorney General Eric Holder authorized the department to seek the death penalty in 39 cases, and his successor, Loretta Lynch, authorized five capital cases.

Shooter apologized at state sentencing

Gendron on May 14, 2022 killed 10 people at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

The victims included customers, employees and an armed security guard, ranging in age from 20 to 86. Of the 13 people shot, including 11 Black and two White, all of the victims who died were Black, according to authorities.

Gendron pleaded guilty in a state court in November 2022 to one count of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and a weapons possession charge.

Gendron was sentenced to life in prison at a state sentencing hearing in New York last February, CNN previously reported.

In the state court, he apologized to the victims’ families, saying he was “very sorry for all the pain I forced the victims and their families to suffer through.”

“I’m very sorry for stealing the lives of your loved ones. I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14,” Gendron said in court.

At one point during his state court sentencing, as a family member of a victim spoke emotionally about how the mass shooting had changed their life, Gendron removed his glasses and cried.

At another point, a man in a gray sweatshirt rushed at Gendron in court but was quickly blocked by security, and Gendron was taken out of the courtroom.

Many victims’ family members said at the time they wanted Gendron to be sentenced to life in prison, rather than the death penalty, so he would have to suffer with his thoughts for the rest of his life.

“I pray to God they do not kill you,” said Brian Talley, family member of Geraldine Talley. “I forgive you, but I forgive you not for your sake, but for mine and for this Black community.”

The federal charges include 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death, 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a violent crime, three counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York. Gendron has pleaded not guilty.

CNN’s Nicquel Terry Ellis contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.