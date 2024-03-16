New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot ‘in cold blood’ by driver he tried to help, police say

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot “in cold blood” early Friday when he offered to help the driver of a disabled vehicle, who responded by shooting the officer twice and driving off with his patrol car, authorities said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Jaremy Smith, of Marion, South Carolina, the “armed and dangerous” man wanted in the apparent ambush attack on Interstate 40 that killed Officer Justin Hare, New Mexico State Police said.

“On a cold, dark and windy morning, he offered help to a person he thought was in need,” State Police Chief Troy Weisler said Saturday at a news conference, choking up with emotion. “That person killed him in cold blood. The last words Officer Hare uttered on this earth was to offer help to a man who was about to kill him.”

The chief added, “Jeramy Smith, we are coming for you. I implore you to turn yourself in and surrender peacefully.”

Around 5 a.m. local time in New Mexico, Hare was dispatched to assist a motorist who had a flat tire and was attempting to wave down other motorists on the interstate near Tucumcari in eastern New Mexico, Weisler said Friday in a video message.

The disabled vehicle turned out to be a white BMW that belonged to a first responder in South Carolina who was found dead Friday evening, authorities said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

When Hare arrived, he parked behind Smith’s disabled vehicle. Smith approached Hare’s passenger side window, Weisler said.

“A short conversation ensued about repairing his tire, and Officer Hare offered to give the suspect a ride to town,” Weisler said.

Then, without warning, Smith pulled out a firearm and shot Hare, and walked to the driver’s side and shot the officer again, before pushing Hare into the passenger seat and driving away in the patrol vehicle, Weisler said. The car was abandoned a short time later, Weisler said.

Smith is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property, police said.

Hare, who graduated from police recruit school in 2018, is survived by his parents, his girlfriend and two young children, the police chief said.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham acknowledged the death of the officer on X and offered her “heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow officers at this most difficult time.”

Suspect linked to another killing

Hundreds of miles away, the body of a missing South Carolina paramedic has been recovered, and authorities there said her car was connected to Smith.

The family of the paramedic, 52-year-old Phonesia Machado-Fore, reported her missing to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening.

Federal, state, and local authorities worked to find her, and investigators were led to a property in Dillon County, South Carolina, close to the North Carolina border, where they located her body.

“Mrs. Fore was one of us, a fellow first responder. Her death is senseless. Our community has suffered a tremendous loss. My team and I will not stop until we bring the person or persons responsible for her death to justice,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said, adding that the case is “far from over.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

