7 taken to New York hospital for observation after ‘severe turbulence’ on United flight, official says

(CNN) — Seven people were taken to a New York hospital for observation after experiencing severe turbulence on a United Airlines flight Friday night, according to a local EMS chief.

The flight, which was traveling from Tel Aviv to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, was forced to land at New York Stewart International Airport Friday evening after what the Federal Aviation Administration called a “passenger medical emergency.”

United Airlines said one passenger on United Flight 85 deplaned due to a medical incident and “a few other customers were seen by medical personnel for possible motion sickness.” The airline, in a statement, noted high winds were reported at Newark.

A total of seven people were transported for observation after the turbulence, according to New Windsor EMS Chief Michael Bigg.

“On arrival, our first EMS unit on the scene was encountered by a flight crew who stated they hit severe turbulence while landing at Newark and were diverted New York International Airport and they advised our crew that they had multiple people on the plane complaining of nausea, some chest pain, from the turbulence,” Bigg said.

He added there were about 319 people on the Boeing 787 flight, which the FAA and United said landed safely at Stewart International Airport. United said the plane later took off for Newark after refueling.

Bigg said there were no major injuries on board, but several passengers complained of nausea, vomiting or motion sickness.

“We evaluated about 30 people, and we transported 7 to the local hospital just for observation, no serious injuries or ailments,” he said. “Most people just wanted to get checked out at the local emergency room.”

