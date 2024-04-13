1 killed, several injured in shuttle bus accident at Honolulu cruise terminal

By Rebekah Riess and Mallika Kallingal, CNN

(CNN) — One person is dead and several others injured after a shuttle bus rammed into them at a Honolulu cruise terminal in Hawaii on Friday, according to police and Carnival Cruise Line.

The cruise port bus was dropping off people near a pier when a bystander informed the driver that the bus was moving forward. The driver jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to stop the bus, but pressed the gas pedal instead of the brakes, police said.

“Somebody screamed, and then I looked over and the bus hit into the crowd. It just kept going until it hit the wall there,” witness Janet Lightfoot told CNN affiliate KHNL/KGMB.

The bus struck concrete barriers and 11 people, five of whom were transported to hospitals for treatment, according to the police. One woman died from her injuries, while the others were listed in good condition, police said. Six people refused treatment.

Carnival Cruise Line said nine guests from the Carnival Miracle ship were among those involved in the accident, including the woman who died.

“She was traveling with her husband, who was also injured and is expected to recover,” the cruise line said.

Police said investigations are ongoing, but so far speed does not appear to be an issue in the accident. “It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to this collision,” the Honolulu Police Department said.

CNN has reached out to the shuttle bus company and is awaiting a response.

The Carnival Miracle is midway through a 15-day sailing journey that left Long Beach, California.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.