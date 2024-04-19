5 Maryland teens injured in gathering of hundreds of students. Suspect fled the scene, police say

By Raja Razek and Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Five teenagers were injured, including one who remains in critical condition, after gunfire erupted at a park in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Friday afternoon where hundreds of high school students gathered for senior skip day.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody or a motive for the shooting.

When gunfire rang out, hundreds of students – including the suspect – fled from the park to a nearby road, according to Greenbelt Police Department Chief Richard Bowers.

“When they did that, we believe that the suspect left with them, and fled the park,” Bowers said.

Officers from three law enforcement agencies, including Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police, responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. at Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt, which is about 30 miles south of Baltimore, police said.

Between 500 and 600 people who police believe are all high school students were at the park when officers arrived at the scene, according to Bowers.

“For those that have been there, this park is not big, so that is a lot of kids jammed into this particular space,” Bowers said.

“Officers arrived on scene and began trying to control traffic and the crowd as well,” the chief said. “While those officers were walking into the park, they heard the sound of gunshots. They believed at that time, a number of shots – not verified – but eight to 10 gunshots.”

Upon hearing the gunshots, officers immediately responded to the location where the shots were coming from, following active shooter protocol, Bowers said. Officers found five wounded individuals at the scene, gave them medical care and secured the area, he said.

Those who were wounded were between the ages of 16 and 18. All five of those injured were taken to an area hospital, the chief said.

“These were kids on senior skip day who were looking to have a good time at a local park, and to have something like this occur, is just, it is maddening,” the police chief added.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

