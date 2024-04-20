2 dead, at least 14 injured in shooting at Memphis block party, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are dead and at least 14 others were injured in a block party shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, late Saturday, police said.

Authorities said three of the injured were taken to hospitals in critical condition and 11 more arrived at hospitals in private vehicles.

Police said the shooting happened at a block party where up to 300 people were gathered. A total of 16 victims were shot at the party, police said at a news conference Saturday evening.

Memphis Police Department officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to the scene, where they found five victims with gunshot wounds. Three were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, and two males who were pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. No suspects are in custody, police said.

“We are working tirelessly tonight to identify the individuals who were involved in this shooting,” Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said Saturday evening. “We believe there are at least two individuals that fired weapons during this incident.”

Davis said the department has already have received some video footage and is looking for those responsible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.