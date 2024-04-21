Delaware State University remains closed after 18-year-old fatally shot on campus, authorities say

By Jillian Sykes, CNN

(CNN) — An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware, prompting authorities to close the campus, police say.

Delaware State University Police received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. ET in the area of Warren-Franklin Hall, according to a news release from the Dover Police Department. Warren-Franklin is a main campus residence hall that houses more than 300 freshman co-ed students, the university’s website states.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to her upper body, the release says.

The victim, who authorities say was from Wilmington, Delaware, was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus for treatment. The 18-year-old later died there due to her injuries, police said.

Police said the victim’s name is being withheld until her family has been notified. She was not a registered student of the university and no other injuries were reported.

“At this time, no suspect description is available,” police said in the release. Both university police and Dover police are investigating the incident.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

The university remained closed Sunday evening, a Dover Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

Delaware State University said in a statement campus events were canceled Sunday and police patrols have been increased.

Counseling services are also being offered on campus, according to the university.

The university, founded in 1891 and located in Delaware’s capital, is one of approximately 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States, according to the US Department of Labor.

CNN’s Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.