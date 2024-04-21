Suspect in custody after home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was broken into, police say

By Cindy Von Quednow and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was broken into Sunday morning while the house was occupied, police said.

At around 6:40 a.m., a person smashed a window to gain entry to the Getty House, the mayor’s official residence, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a social media post.

Bass was inside at the time but no one in the family was harmed, a spokesperson for the mayor said.

“Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” the spokesperson, Zach Seidl, said in a statement.

Detectives are still investigating whether the mayor was specifically targeted, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. The source noted the process of booking the suspect was still ongoing Sunday evening.

The nondescript Tudor-style home sits on a street corner in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Windsor Square and fits seamlessly into the surrounding streets’ lineup of historic mansions.

Neither Seidl nor police have provided additional details about the incident. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

