5 things to know for April 25: Campus protests, Trump, Ukraine, Abortion ban, Housing market

(CNN) — Trillions of cicadas will soon emerge across more than a dozen US states, including heavily populated areas. Naturalists have already spotted the first arrivals of the flying bugs, with some saying the nuisance can be “as loud as a lawn mower.”

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Campus protests

Pro-Palestinian protests continue at major US universities, with nearly 100 people arrested at the University of Southern California and dozens arrested at the University of Texas in Austin on Wednesday. At Columbia University, dozens of protesters said they won’t disperse until the school agrees to cut ties with Israeli academic institutions and commits to a “complete divestment” of its funds from entities connected to Israel, among other demands. Adding pressure to the situation, House Speaker Mike Johnson called on Columbia’s president to resign if she cannot bring order to the campus, where protesters say they are defending free speech and some Jewish students say they fear for their safety.

2. Trump

Former President Donald Trump will be back in court today for his criminal hush money trial. David Pecker, ex-publisher of the National Enquirer, is also expected to appear after testifying earlier this week that he worked hand-in-hand with Trump to kill negative stories about him before the 2016 election and smear his political rivals in other stories. This comes as the Supreme Court will hear arguments today on Trump’s claims of presidential immunity. Many are watching the case to see whether the US legal system will hold Trump accountable for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. A grand jury in Arizona on Wednesday already handed up an indictment against Trump’s allies over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, including the fake electors from that state and several individuals connected to his campaign.

3. Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a crucial aid package providing nearly $61 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. Wearing a US-Ukrainian flag pin and speaking from the White House, Biden said it was a “good day for America, a good day for Ukraine and a good day for world peace.” Biden added that the package is “going to make America safer. It’s going to make the world safer.” Additionally, the Pentagon revealed it secretly delivered long-range missiles to Ukraine earlier this month. The Biden administration had previously resisted sending the long-range missiles in part due to supply issues and concerns about further provoking Russia if they were deployed.

4. Abortion ban

The Arizona House of Representatives voted Wednesday to overturn the state’s 160-year-old abortion ban, setting the stage for a repeal that would leave the state’s 15-week restriction on the procedure in place. The vote comes after two failed attempts by lawmakers in the Republican-controlled state House to bring the bill to the floor last week as Democrats sought to strike down the ban after the state Supreme Court revived it earlier this month. If a repeal vote fails in the state Senate, the 1864 law could take effect as early as June 8, making Arizona one of more than a dozen states that bans abortion at virtually all stages of pregnancy with few exceptions. If it succeeds, Arizona’s 15-week restriction on abortions will continue to be state law.

5. Housing market

A federal judge this week approved a multimillion-dollar antitrust settlement with the National Association of Realtors, upending the way Americans buy and sell homes. Under the current system, home sellers pay the full commission, usually 5% or 6%, which is generally shared between the agent representing the seller and an agent representing the buyer. Under the terms of the settlement, sellers’ agents will no longer be required to offer commissions to buyers’ agents. This means commissions will likely fall because they will become competitive and negotiable. This comes as data shows the sales of new homes increased across the country last month, rising the most in the Northeast region by a robust 28% from February.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

An honest review of the Apple Vision Pro

With an initial $3,500 price tag, the Apple Vision Pro will likely take some time before usage reaches any kind of critical mass. Industry experts say sports and other live events may intrigue more consumers.

2024 NFL Draft begins today

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET. Take a look at the venue in Detroit where many top athletes and fans are set to gather in the coming hours.

Reggie Bush is getting 2005 Heisman Trophy back

Football star Reggie Bush is getting his 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy back after having had to relinquish the award in 2010.

Streaming and texting on the moon?

NASA is partnering with a major cellular company to install a simple 4G network on the moon later this year. It could lay the groundwork for an off-world internet similar to Earth’s.

School lunches will have less added sugar and sodium under new rule

New US school meal standards were announced Wednesday. Here’s how the changes aim to make school lunch more nutritious.

TODAY’S NUMBER

3.6 million

That’s around how many babies were born in the US last year — the lowest fertility rate in more than a century — according to provisional data from the CDC. The birth rate was the highest among women ages 30 to 34 while the teen birth rate reached a record low.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“[It is] an oversized playground for adults with wine, finger foods and shiny weapons.”

— Photographer Nikita Teryoshin, recalling the first time he attended an arms trade fair, where military, security and policing equipment is showcased and sold. To capture the “bizarre” experience, Teryoshin told CNN that he intentionally shot photos from awkward angles to leave viewers feeling unsettled.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Woodpecker spotted ringing doorbell

This homeowner was surprised to find a Woodpecker incessantly ringing her doorbell! See the video here.

