5 things to know for April 26: Trump trials, University protests, Harvey Weinstein, TikTok ban, Starliner

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A multi-day storm threat is set to impact millions of people in the central US through the weekend. Forecasts show parts of Texas, Missouri and Iowa are in the direct pathway of multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Trump trials

The Supreme Court appears ready to reject former President Donald Trump’s claims that he should receive immunity for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency to reverse the 2020 election results. The high court also signaled during oral arguments Thursday that his trial could be delayed until after the November election. This creates the possibility that Trump could be reelected before a trial and make the blockbuster election subversion case go away. The arguments came as Trump is facing a trial in New York for the hush money criminal case. Court will resume today after prosecutors on Thursday wrapped up their testimony with Former American Media Inc. chairman David Pecker, who described in detail how he worked with Trump and his allies to buy up damaging stories about Trump throughout the 2016 campaign.

2. University protests

US protests over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza are growing in number and intensity, most notably on college campuses. At New York’s Columbia University, where protests began last week, the faculty senate is expected to vote today on a resolution admonishing the school’s president, Minouche Shafik, over several of her decisions. Shafik has faced criticism for authorizing police to shut down student protests on campus. On the West Coast, the University of Southern California on Thursday canceled its main commencement ceremony next month, citing “new safety measures in place.” Nearly 100 people have been arrested on the campus as numerous other institutions report clashes between protesters and police.

3. Harvey Weinstein

The New York appeals court on Thursday overturned the sex crimes conviction against Harvey Weinstein, the powerful Hollywood producer whose downfall stood as a symbol of the #MeToo movement. The court ordered a new trial, stating that the use of “prior bad acts” witnesses should not have been allowed. The ruling sent shockwaves through communities of sexual assault survivors, particularly the more than 100 women who have accused Weinstein of assault and harassment. Weinstein, 72, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, and he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He has maintained his innocence and denied any nonconsensual sexual activity.

4. TikTok ban

TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance said Thursday that it has no plans to sell the social media platform, its first official response on the fraught issue since President Joe Biden signed a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban of the popular app. “ByteDance doesn’t have any plan to sell TikTok,” the Beijing-based company said in a statement. Lawmakers have warned that TikTok is a national security threat, and the legislation signed by Biden this week forces the company to find a new owner within months or be banned from the US entirely. Complicating matters, there is no consensus on a favorite bidder even if the company were to consider a sale. Experts say the prospect of a TikTok sale could lead to a feeding frenzy, drawing out everyone from tech companies to retailers and private equity firms.

5. Starliner

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is preparing for a historic astronaut launch after years of delays and setbacks. The long-awaited mission is on track to carry two NASA astronauts — Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore — to the International Space Station. If successful, the Starliner will join SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft in making routine trips to the space station, keeping the orbiting outpost fully staffed with astronauts from NASA and its partner space agencies. The mission is scheduled to take off from Florida as soon as May 6, but a NASA administrator emphasized the launch will take place “when we’re ready.” Notably, Boeing’s space division operates separately from its embattled commercial airline team, and officials at NASA and the US aerospace giant have routinely sought to make that distinction.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Blades fall off Moulin Rouge windmill in Paris

The blades atop the iconic cabaret fell off this week, but all shows will go on as planned, a spokesperson for the venue said.

Venice begins charging entry fee for day-trippers

Italy’s canal city has begun charging an entry fee for people visiting for the day, a controversial measure to tackle chronic over-tourism at peak times.

Highlights from the 2024 NFL Draft

For the first time, five quarterbacks were taken in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. Follow the live list of picks and selections here.

‘Avengers Assemble:’ Five years after ‘Endgame,’ the box office needs more than just a blip

It’s been 5 years since the premiere of Marvel’s epic masterpiece, “Avengers: Endgame.” But the anniversary is drawing attention to the challenges that face the movie business, including audiences feeling “superhero fatigue.”

For less than $10,000, you can buy your own flame-throwing robot dog

An Ohio company is selling a robot dog with a flamethrower on its back — and I’m equally as intrigued as I am concerned. See it in action here.

QUIZ TIME

Which type of livestock in the US is being impacted by a bird flu outbreak?

A. Cows

B. Goats

C. Pigs

D. Sheep

Take me to the quiz

Last week, 54% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

1.6%

That’s how much the US economy grew in the first quarter, a much slower pace than expected. Interest rates are also hovering at a two-decade high, but fortunately for Americans, analysts say a recession this year isn’t in the cards.

TODAY’S QUOTE

﻿“I love you. Stay strong. Survive.”

— Parents of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, sending a personal message to their son after a newly released hostage video provided the first sign in over 200 days that he was still alive. Goldberg-Polin, then 23, was kidnapped on October 7 during Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Pilot proposes to flight attendant

A pilot popping the big question sent this flight attendant running up the aisle! Watch the sweet proposal here.

One more thing …

We won a Webby Award! Thanks to your votes, 5 Things received a Webby People’s Voice Award in the newsletter category. Given out by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, the Webby Awards honor excellence on the internet and recognize creators and brands driving conversations. As always, thank you for your support and readership, 5 Things family!

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.