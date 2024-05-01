Catch up on the day’s stories: Affordable internet, LGBTQ clergy, anger management



Ever feel as if anger is coursing through your veins? New research suggests that isn't too far off, and those frustrated feelings could raise your risk of having a heart attack.

1️⃣ College protests: Hundreds were arrested as protesters clashed with police on campuses in Wisconsin, New York and California. ➕ President Joe Biden realizes there’s no easy solution. 📹 Video shows dramatic clashes at UCLA

2️⃣ Abortion rights: The Arizona Senate voted to repeal the state’s 160-year-old near-total abortion ban just three weeks after the law was revived. 📹 Video: Inside a Florida clinic as 6-week abortion ban takes effect

3️⃣ Affordable internet: The expected collapse of a federal connectivity program will plunge more than 23 million low-income US households into sudden financial distress. Indigenous communities will be hit hardest.

4️⃣ A grim discovery: Demolition workers found a teen girl’s skeleton in a Manhattan basement. Two decades later, a monogrammed gold ring helped police identify her.

5️⃣ LGBTQ clergy: The United Methodist Church dropped its 40-year ban on gay clergy, an issue that had threatened to divide the church.

👀 Cheesy stunt: A masked man who ate several hundred cheeseballs in a matter of minutes impressed onlookers in New York City. “I went home a hero,” he said.

Wild weather: Meteorologists were awed by two tornadoes that exhibited very odd behavior as they roared across southern Oklahoma.

🗓️ Tomorrow: Voters in Britain head to the polls, and with towns and cities struggling, things aren’t expected to go well for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party.

﻿The Black Opry helps elevate artists of color in country music and makes them feel welcome in the genre.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she plans to force a vote next week on removing Johnson as House speaker.

