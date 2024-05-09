Virginia school board to decide on restoring Confederate names removed from schools

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

(CNN) — School board members in Virginia’s Shenandoah County will vote Thursday on a proposal to restore the names of two schools that previously honored Confederate leaders.

The board meeting will be held Thursday evening at the Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock, Virginia, and supporters and opponents of the change tell CNN they plan to speak during the public comment period.

“I don’t want my kids learning about the Confederacy as being something to claim for community identity. I want them to know that they can look at every child in their face and they can say ‘you matter, you belong here, you belong here.’ That is not what the old names do,” Sarah Kohrs, a mother of two students attending schools in the district, told CNN.

In the years since the 2020 killing of George Floyd, the names of Confederate leaders, Confederate monuments and symbols have been removed from numerous schools, universities, military facilities and even the Washington National Cathedral’s windows.

Nearly four years ago, the Shenandoah County School Board made such a decision and moved to rename Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School. The schools had been named after Confederate Gens. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Turner Ashby.

The move was part of a resolution condemning racism and affirming the district’s “commitment to an inclusive school environment,” according to school board documents.

The schools have been called Mountain View High School and Honey Run Elementary School since July 2021, according to board documents.

But now, as new people occupy the six board seats, a reversal appears likely.

Changes could be a six-figure expense

After a group of residents named The Coalition for Better Schools asked the board last month to consider restoring the original school names, members have discussed the issue in a work session, heard public comments and scheduled the upcoming vote.

In an April 22 work session meeting, the six board members criticized how the names were changed in 2020, saying it was wrongly done, was rushed and lacked public input. Board member Gloria E. Carlineo said in the meeting that it also “eroded” confidence in the school board.

Carlineo told CNN her vote will be based on how the names were changed in 2020. A decision that, she said, took place within days and with Covid-19 restrictions that limited the community’s input.

“So, for me, the main consideration is whether we, as a democratic nation of laws, will choose to ignore a decision made by a governmental body that exploited the tragedy of COVID or will rectify a wrongful action that has deeply divided our community. I choose the latter,” Carlineo told CNN.

CNN reached out to the other five board members for comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

Jessica Sager, a spokeswoman for Shenandoah County Public Schools, said the district has not yet obtained quotes on the estimated cost of a name change. In 2021, the district estimated it would spend more than $304,000 in costs related to changing the two school names and a middle school mascot, according to district documents.

Those costs were related to uniforms and equipment for athletic teams, resurfacing of a gym floor, signage in buildings and scoreboards, among other items, former Shenandoah County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Johnston told board members during a meeting last year.

The proposed motion says that if approved, private donations would be used for the restoration of the school names and not by “the school system or government tax funds, though the SCPS will oversee disbursements relating to restoration costs,” according to Thursday’s meeting agenda.

Some residents refuse to move on, parent says

Parents and residents have expressed their opposition and support to restoring the school names. In an April 3 letter to the school board, the Coalition for Better Schools said it believed “that revisiting this decision is essential to honor our community’s heritage and respect the wishes of the majority.”

The group told CNN it “has full confidence in our current school board to listen to the voice of its constituents and follow the wishes of the majority in the county. Unfortunately, the previous school board did not take those things into consideration. We believe that ‘We the People’ is an important part of our Constitution and should be upheld at every level of our government.”

Kohrs, the parent with sons in the district, is among several parents and residents who said they are opposed to restoring the Confederacy-tied names and are frustrated it is being considered.

“It’s very frustrating to know that here we are four years after that, and we still have a small portion of the community that just refuses to move on,” Kohrs told CNN.

She said the attention should be focused on what students want and need to succeed, like repairing leaking roofs, a sound system for track meets, or having enough varsity letters with the current school names.

“We still don’t even have all of our athletic equipment from the name change in 2020. We’re still utilizing old hurdles, sometimes that have the name of Stonewall on them,” Kohrs told CNN.

Shenandoah County Public Schools serves more than 5,600 students, and about 75% are White, 18% Hispanic and 3% Black, data from the state’s department education shows.

