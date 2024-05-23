Catch up on the day’s stories: Hyperactive hurricane season, debate over royal painting, Disney deep-dive

By Meghan Pryce

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Nothing screams Memorial Day weekend more than the beach, and Hawaii is king of them. Duke Kahanamoku Beach on the island of Oahu crowns a list of the top 10 in the US. See if your favorite made it.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Ominous forecast: The official start of Atlantic hurricane season is almost here, and it’s expected to be active with between 17 and 25 named storms. Experts explain why this season could be even more dangerous on the Gulf Coast.

2️⃣ Royal painting: A new portrait of Catherine, Princess of Wales has stoked debate online. Some criticized the work for its portrayal of the future British Queen, calling it “intolerably bad” and “disrespectful.” What do you think?

3️⃣ Controversial speech: Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes defended his teammate Harrison Butker, who spoke at a graduation ceremony and said that a woman’s accomplishments in the home are more valuable than any academic or professional goals, among other things that created a huge backlash.

4️⃣ Disney deep-dive: In 2023, Disney closed a highly publicized luxury “Star Wars” hotel. For superfans, it was a time of high drama. A four-hour-long YouTube video has gone viral, resurfacing details about the failed concept.

5️⃣ Mental time travel: The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory. New research indicates it’s an ability humans may share with some birds.

Watch this

👀 Bougie baby: “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?” A 1-year-old’s response to that question became an overnight sensation, leaving her parents shocked at the millions of TikTok views.

Top headlines

Louisville police release videos of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest and discipline detective for not activating body-worn camera

Trump is pledging to deport millions. These employers are proposing a different solution

Analysis: It looks like someone tried to steal Graceland

Check this out

📸 Moment of brotherhood: At an outpost in Afghanistan in 2008, two soldiers appear to be fighting — each other. It’s a play fight and the young man on the bottom has his comrade in a headlock, forcing a kiss on the cheek. Here’s how late photographer Tim Hetherington captured the moment.

Listen in

🎧 Screen-free zone: What happens when you take away a kid’s phone during school hours? In a word: drama. CNN’s Audie Cornish dives in and learns that some schools around the country are trying to completely remove smartphones from classrooms.

Your health

🌭 Growing danger: You could be sticking to a diet for the most part. But adding even just a few ultraprocessed foods may raise your risk of cognitive decline and stroke, a new study says.

Good vibes

✈️ We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Captain Theresa Claiborne was the first Black woman to fly in the US Air Force. Now the trailblazing pilot is retiring from United Airlines after her final flight. While Claiborne is looking forward to “closing that one chapter and starting another,” she’s still hoping to make an impact on the industry.

Thanks for reading

👋 5 Things is off on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

🧠 Read tomorrow morning’s newsletter for this week’s news quiz! Last week, only 6.7% of readers got a perfect score. Think you can ace it?

💬 What did you like about today’s 5 Things PM? Did we miss anything? Email us: 5ThingsPM@cnn.com

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Kimberly Richardson and Daniel Wine.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.