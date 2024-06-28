Judge orders jury to keep deliberating after it fails to reach unanimous verdict in murder trial of Karen Read

By Artemis Moshtaghian, Eric Levenson and Faith Karimi, CNN

(CNN) — The Massachusetts judge presiding over the Karen Read murder trial ordered the jury to continue deliberations after the jurors sent a note Friday saying they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The six man and six woman jury in the trial of Read, who is accused of drunkenly driving into her police officer boyfriend and leaving him to die in January 2022, informed the court shortly after midday, saying, “despite our exhaustive review of the evidence and our diligent consideration of all disputed evidence, we have been unable to reach unanimous verdict.”

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, Norfolk County Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone asked the jury to continue to deliberate.

“Lunch will be arriving shortly, when it comes, I’d ask you to clear your heads, have lunch and begin your deliberations again,” Cannone told the jurors.

The jury has been deliberating Read’s fate since midday Tuesday. The case has featured accusations of a vast police cover-up

Read, 45, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death. If found guilty of second-degree murder, Read faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to Massachusetts law.

The body of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, was found bruised and battered in the snow on January 29, 2022, outside the home of a fellow Boston police officer in Canton, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors have alleged Read and O’Keefe, who had an at-times tumultuous relationship, got into an argument that night, and that she drunkenly backed into him and fled the scene, leaving him to die in the cold.

“What the constellation of the facts and the evidence ineluctably demonstrate here is that the defendant drove her vehicle in reverse at 24.2 miles per hour for 62.5 feet, struck Mr. O’Keefe, causing those catastrophic head injuries, leaving him incapacitated and freezing him to death,” prosecutor Adam Lally said in closing arguments Tuesday.

In contrast, Read’s defense has accused off-duty police inside that Canton home of fatally beating O’Keefe, dumping his body on the lawn and then conspiring through fabricated evidence and false testimony to frame Read.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there was a cover-up in this case, plain and simple,” defense attorney Alan Jackson said. “You’ll surely say to yourself, ‘I don’t want to believe it, I don’t want to believe that could happen in our community,’ but sadly over these past eight weeks you’ve seen it right before your eyes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

