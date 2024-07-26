5 things to know for July 26: Olympics, Presidential debate, Cartel leaders, Homeless encampments, Artificial intelligence

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in a video released today. Voting to officially nominate Harris as the Democratic nominee will likely begin on August 1 as endorsements continue to pour in from prominent members of her party.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games formally get underway today in Paris with an extraordinary Opening Ceremony aimed at putting one of the world’s most famous cities on display. For the first time in Summer Games history, the ceremony will be held outside of a stadium. Instead, athletes will parade down the city’s famous River Seine on boats. The festival on the water will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET) and will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. However, France’s high-speed train lines were targeted by “malicious” acts earlier today, in what has been described as “coordinated sabotage” to disrupt travel. Olympic organizers told CNN that the ceremony will go ahead as planned with heightened security measures.

2. Presidential debate

The Trump campaign on Thursday said it would not commit to any future presidential debates until the Democratic Party formally chooses a nominee. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said she’s “ready” to debate former President Donald Trump, and earlier this week, Trump said he “absolutely” wants to debate Harris. The Biden and Trump campaigns had agreed to a debate hosted by ABC on September 10, but it is unclear if it will go on as planned. Fox News has also proposed a debate between Trump and Harris on September 17 in Pennsylvania. Analysts say a Harris v. Trump debate could be the sort of showdown that would attract tens of millions of viewers and potentially change the trajectory of the race.

3. Cartel leaders

Two alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Mexican drug cartel were arrested Thursday, including the son of the notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán. Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 38, and the alleged co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, 76, were caught in a sting operation in El Paso, Texas, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Both Zambada and Guzman Lopez face several charges for allegedly leading the cartel’s criminal operations, including the trafficking of “tens of thousands of pounds of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl into the US along with related violence,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

4. Homeless encampments

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday directing officials in the state to start removing homeless encampments. The order calls on state officials “to adopt humane and dignified policies to urgently address encampments on state property” — but homeless advocates are expressing concern over the order’s potential impact as thousands of people remain on a waitlist for state-funded housing. California has the largest homeless population in the nation, with more than 180,000 of the estimated 653,000 people experiencing homelessness nationwide residing in the Golden State, according to a 2023 report to Congress from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

5. Artificial intelligence

OpenAI, the influential company behind ChatGPT, is taking on Google with a new artificial intelligence search engine. The company announced it is testing SearchGPT, which will combine its AI technology with real-time information from the web to allow people to search for information in the same way they talk to ChatGPT. With the new feature, OpenAI will be directly competing with Google, which has for years dominated the online search market. Separately, Rep. Jennifer Wexton made history Thursday as the first lawmaker to use an artificial intelligence-generated model of her voice to speak for her on the House floor. Wexton is battling progressive supranuclear palsy, or PSP, which has affected her voice and range of movement. When she first heard the AI rendition of her voice, Wexton called it “music to my ears.”

HAPPENING LATER

Netanyahu to meet with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with former President Donald Trump in Florida today. The meeting comes after Netanyahu visited the White House on Thursday, where President Joe Biden appeared forceful in urging Israel to accept a Gaza ceasefire agreement. Vice President Kamala Harris also met with Netanyahu, saying afterward that she urged the Israeli leader to get a ceasefire deal done.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The world’s greatest places of 2024, according to TIME

Looking for destination ideas? TIME just released its list of the world’s 100 greatest places to visit in 2024.

A thrilling baseball moment

Dylan Cease, a 28-year-old pitcher for the San Diego Padres, threw the second no-hitter in franchise history on Thursday.

Too hot to board: What’s the limit for sweltering airplane cabins?

With a steady stream of global heat records, cabins may become too hot to board. But is there really a limit?

Site of 1893 shipwreck discovered in Lake Michigan

Maritime historians recently found the historic schooner Margaret A. Muir, which was lost in a terrible storm in 1893, just a few miles off a Wisconsin harbor town.

Mangrove Photography Award: Images show the world’s disappearing coastal forests

From powerful cyclones to dreamlike scenery, these award-winning photos show beauty and destruction in nature.

QUIZ TIME

How well do you know the Olympic Games? Take CNN’s Olympics Quiz to test your knowledge of the Games’ history and highlights.

What new events are being included in 2024?

A. Foosball and horse racing

B. Flag football and lacrosse

C. Squash and cricket

D. Breakdancing and kayak cross

Take me to the quiz!

TODAY’S NUMBER

80

That’s around how many large active wildfires are burning in the US, including a blaze in eastern Oregon that has scorched almost 270,000 acres. In California, the Park Fire in Butte and Tehama Counties has charred over 160,000 acres and is 3% contained, according to CalFire. A man accused of starting the blaze was arrested on suspicion of arson.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Our lives have changed forever.”

— Raju Gond, a laborer in India, after he found a 19.22-carat diamond worth almost $100,000. Gond normally makes about $4 a day working in fields or diamond mines in his home state of Madhya Pradesh. He told CNN that he will use the money to pay back debt, invest in his children’s education and build homes for his family.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Why are teens so drawn to social media?

When it comes to screen time, parents often worry about the impact of smartphones on young users. In this video, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers one of the top questions on the minds of CNN viewers when it comes to teens and social media: why can’t they seem to put their phones down?

