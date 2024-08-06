5 things to know for Aug. 6: Veepstakes, Storm Debby, Middle East, Market tumble, Google

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Louisiana officials unveiled posters of the Ten Commandments that could soon be placed in every public school classroom across the state. The designs are not final but instead represent potential ways for schools to follow the new state law requiring most K-12 schools to display posters with the religious text.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Veepstakes

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate today, ending a whirlwind of speculation since she rose to the top of the Democratic ticket. Harris has focused on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, sources tell CNN, though the process is still fluid and none of the finalists can be ruled out. The Harris campaign plans to officially announce the choice through an online message to supporters before a rally in Philadelphia today, where she’s expected to make her first appearance with her VP pick before the duo visits other battleground states. Former President Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is also set to campaign in the city after both held a rally in Georgia on Saturday.

2. Storm Debby

Debby has weakened from a hurricane to a strong tropical storm as it moves through Florida, Georgia and South Carolina this week. At least five people have been killed in the Southeast US since Debby made landfall Monday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region, authorities said. The storm has dumped more than a month’s worth of rain in Florida, prompting widespread evacuations amid hazardous travel. Rainfall totals of at least a foot are expected to stretch from northern Florida to southeastern North Carolina through Friday night. But some areas — especially coastal South Carolina and Georgia — could pick up as much as 30 inches of rain in the same timeframe.

3. Middle East

Middle Eastern nations are bracing for the potential widening of the Israel-Hamas war amid threats by Iran to avenge the killing of Hamas’ political leader in Tehran last week. Both Tehran and Hamas blame Israel for the death of Ismail Haniyeh but Israel hasn’t confirmed or denied involvement. In a last-ditch effort at diplomacy, regional countries have reached out to Iran to try to calm tensions. The US said it has boosted its preparedness to defend Israel in case of another Iranian attack. The Defense Department is also closely monitoring the safety of Americans in the region after “several” US personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack on Monday against US and coalition forces at an airbase in Iraq. US officials blamed Iran-aligned militia groups, calling it a “dangerous escalation.”

4. Market tumble

S&P 500 futures bounced higher in overnight trading, providing some potential relief after Monday’s brutal trading session during which the index shed a colossal $1.3 trillion in value. The overnight rebound came after all three major indexes suffered a major sell-off on Monday, sparked by fears that the US economy is slowing faster than expected. The Dow plunged 1,034 points, or 2.6%, and the S&P 500 shed 3% — notching the worst day since 2022. The Nasdaq Composite also slid 3.4%. Meanwhile, Japanese stocks suffered their biggest daily losses since 1987. Japanese shares have quickly clawed back some of their record losses but other markets remain mixed.

5. Google

Google lost a massive antitrust lawsuit Monday over its search dominance. The ruling is a stunning rebuke of the company’s most important business and has the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online. “Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” US District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in Monday’s opinion. The company has spent tens of billions of dollars on exclusive contracts to secure a dominant position as the world’s default search provider on smartphones and web browsers, giving it the scale to block out potential rivals. A separate proceeding will determine what penalties Google will face, after which point the company is also likely to file an appeal.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Drop the beat: Breaking is making its Olympics debut in Paris

The breaking competition this Friday and Saturday will feature athletes from more than a dozen countries. Here’s how their performances will be scored.

Eat the beet: Why you should get 5 fruit and vegetable servings a day

Fruits and vegetables are without question an important part of nutrition — but a new study shows how important they are to chronic disease prevention.

China moon samples reveal water molecules in major discovery

Finding water on the moon is, on its own, nothing new. But experts say one of China’s groundbreaking discoveries could help understand how water is stored on the lunar surface.

How did ancient Egyptians stack the stones of the oldest pyramid?

Scientists are floating a new theory on how Egypt’s first pyramid was built more than 4,000 years ago.

New tech will trap CO2 from cargo ships and store it in the ocean

A US startup wants to equip cargo ships with reactors that turn carbon dioxide from the engines into ocean salts. Here’s how the process could significantly reduce ships’ CO2 emissions.

TODAY’S NUMBER

41

That’s how many months Jacob Chansley spent in prison for his role in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” went viral for his bizarre appearance as he stormed inside the Senate chamber. On Monday, a judge ruled Chansley will get back the items seized around his arrest — including a spear he carried inside the building as well as his horned, coyote-tailed headdress.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We urge calm and restraint in the days ahead.”

— State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, calling on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from further violence following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. New video shows crowds of anti-government protesters storming her residence and stealing items after weeks of deadly demonstrations in the South Asian nation.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Why is art so expensive?

Ever wondered how art prices are set? What makes one piece of art more expensive than another? Watch this video for all of the answers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.