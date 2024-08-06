D’Vontaye Mitchell death: Four people are charged with felony murder

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Milwaukee County’s district attorney filed felony murder charges against four people Tuesday in the June death of a Black man who authorities say was pinned to the ground by hotel employees outside a downtown Milwaukee Hyatt Regency in an encounter partially captured on video.

The charges relate to the June 30 death of D’Vontaye Mitchell, 43. Arrest warrants have been issued for the four people charged in the case, the office of Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said Tuesday.

The charges come four days after the release of an autopsy report that said Mitchell died from “restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine.” The manner of death is homicide, according to the report, which was released Friday by the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office and spells Mitchell’s first name as Dvontaye.

Mitchell was at the hotel June 30 when he allegedly “caused a disturbance,” prompting security guards to escort him out of the hotel, according to a statement from Mitchell family attorney Ben Crump. Mitchell was laid to rest July 11.

The encounter unfolded as the use of force – particularly against people of color – by police and others in authority roles remains under scrutiny nearly four years after protests flared nationwide following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Part of a video posted on social media shows security guards and others pinning Mitchell to the ground. Mitchell grunts and pleads with the guards, repeatedly saying, “Please,” and “I’m sorry,” the video shows.

One of the guards, who appears to be White, can be heard saying, “Stay down,” and “Stop fighting,” as the others, who appear to be people of color, hold Mitchell down, the video shows. The same guard is heard calling out to witnesses, “This is what happens when you go into the ladies room.”

At a Friday news conference, Mitchell family attorney William Sulton played several new videos from the encounter, including security camera footage that revealed a view from inside the Hyatt as employees were removing Mitchell from the building.

The footage shows Mitchell being dragged across the floor inside the lobby, and from another angle outside that shows employees holding him down on the ground.

Sulton said the video shows one security guard punching Mitchell, who had been slammed to the ground, in the head.

CNN has contacted Milwaukee police for comment on the videos.

After Hyatt called for the employees involved to be terminated and criminally charged, Aimbridge Hospitality, which operates the hotel, announced it had fired several of its associates.

It’s unclear how long it took police officers to arrive on the scene and what Mitchell was doing at the hotel.

When officers arrived, Mitchell was unresponsive and pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures, Milwaukee police have said without mentioning Mitchell by name.

Police had referred four charges of felony murder in Mitchell’s death, Milwaukee police said in a statement to CNN at the time.

The medical examiner report said when Mitchell arrived at the hotel, he appeared to be frantic and panting. He was trying to hide in places in the lobby and then tried to lock himself and several females in the women’s bathroom after he was asked to leave, the report says. Two security guards pulled him out of the bathroom and struggled to get him outside, where two other employees assisted them.

“This 43-year-old male was restrained by four people after being combative in the hotel lobby,” an investigation report from the medical examiner’s office states. “He reportedly went unresponsive while staff awaited police arrival. Illicit drug paraphernalia was found on his person.

Mitchell’s mother has said she believes he was suffering from a mental health episode and a family statement blamed excessive force for his death.

Aimbridge Hospitality first suspended the employees involved in the death and later fired them.

“The conduct we saw from several associates on June 30 violated our policies and procedures, and does not reflect our values as an organization or the behaviors we expect from our associates,” according to a company statement announcing their termination.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

