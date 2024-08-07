Luxury bunkers, honoring single moms, how to stop vaping: Catch up on the day’s stories



👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! How’s your 401(k) doing? Actually, don’t look. Not this week at least. In a highly volatile market, it’s important for investors not to make hasty decisions.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Luxury bunkers: When it comes to preparing for the worst, safe rooms are suddenly blasé. The ultra-wealthy are building extravagant high-tech fortresses complete with home cinemas and bowling alleys. Take a closer look.

2️⃣ Rising from the ashes: One year ago, the historic town of Lahaina burned to the ground during the Hawaii wildfires. Residents are optimistic about an authentic rebuild that honors the past and are embracing the idea of a “fresh start.”

3️⃣ Emotional journey: For some Jewish Americans, the path to German citizenship opens up opportunities that their ancestors never had. The application process and paperwork can be daunting, but some say they feel empowered.

4️⃣ Breaking the habit: For teens who want to stop vaping, an interactive text message program can help. The messages are designed to build confidence and skills for quitting.

5️⃣ Helping hand: Two years ago, rap producer Metro Boomin lost his mother. He wanted to honor her memory, and his “Single Moms Are Superheroes” program provides grants and concert tickets to non-profit organizations that support single moms.

Watch this

🔥 Not a chew toy: A dog sparked a house fire by gnawing on a portable lithium ion battery used to charge cell phones in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Watch what happened.

Top headlines

• Walz and Vance tout military records and Midwest roots

• Arizona grand jurors wanted to indict Trump but prosecutors urged them not to

• Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna canceled over alleged planned terrorist attack

Celebrity corner

⭐ Family first: Actor Colin Farrell launched a foundation to help people who have adult children living with intellectual disabilities. Farrell’s 20-year-old son James has a rare neurogenetic disorder called Angelman syndrome.

Check this out

🧊 Glacial outburst: A surge of water unleashed by a glacier swelled the Mendenhall River to record levels and caused “unprecedented” flooding in Juneau, Alaska.

Olympics update

🏊‍♀️ What’s next: Team USA swimming star Katie Ledecky doesn’t intend to stop competing anytime soon, but she shared her long-term plans with CNN. Follow live Olympics updates.

Quiz time

🗳️ Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, has served in a variety of roles. Which of the following is not part of his experience?

A. Football coach

B. High school teacher

C. Marriage counselor

D. Army National Guard veteran

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Listen in

🎧 Recession rhetoric: CNN’s Catherine Rampell tells us how concerned the average consumer should be about recent volatility on Wall Street. Listen here.

Good vibes

🏅 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy decided to share the gold medal in the men’s high jump. Their reunion in Paris produced another memorable moment.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Walz worked as a teacher and football coach and also served in the Army National Guard.

