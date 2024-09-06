5 things to know for Sept. 6: Hush money, Georgia school shooting, Starliner, Typhoon Yagi, Hunter Biden

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The rollout of updated Covid-19 vaccines has begun in the US, but for the first time, the shots will no longer be free for people without insurance at their local pharmacy. Some states are still offering free vaccines to those who can’t afford them, but it will cost more than $200 for uninsured adults to receive the latest Covid shot at CVS Pharmacy.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Hush money

The judge overseeing the New York hush money case against former President Donald Trump is expected to render his decision today on whether to delay the Republican presidential nominee’s sentencing date. The former president is currently scheduled to be sentenced on September 18, but Trump asked to postpone the sentencing until after Election Day. Trump was convicted earlier this year on 34 charges of falsifying business records stemming from hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The unprecedented verdict made Trump the first former president in American history to be convicted of a felony. But it will ultimately be up to voters in November to decide the significance of the guilty verdict, which, on a legal basis, does not prevent Trump from being elected president again.

2. Georgia school shooting

The father of the 14-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect has been arrested for “knowingly allowing” his son to have a weapon. The teen’s father is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children in connection with the shooting that left two students and two teachers dead in Georgia this week. The father of the alleged shooter told investigators he purchased the gun used in the rampage as a holiday present for his son in December 2023. During a search of the suspect’s home, authorities also found documents they believe were written by the teen and referenced past school shootings.

3. Starliner

After 12 weeks in space, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is finally set to return home from the International Space Station today — without its two-person crew. The troubled spacecraft will undock from the orbiting laboratory around 6 p.m. ET, and it will spend about six hours maneuvering closer to home before landing around midnight in New Mexico. The astronauts who rode aboard Starliner to the space station on June 5, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, will remain on board the orbiting laboratory. NASA announced last month that experts were wary of gas leaks and issues with the Starliner capsule’s propulsion system, leading the agency to determine the spacecraft is not safe enough to finish its mission with crew on board.

4. Typhoon Yagi

One of this year’s most powerful storms is slamming the Chinese holiday island of Hainan, the strongest typhoon to make landfall there in 10 years. Typhoon Yagi is currently the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane and is threatening significant wind damage — including to trees, buildings and power lines — as well as flooding. The storm is expected to maintain its strength as it makes another landfall in northern Vietnam on Saturday evening, bringing between 10 to 20 inches of rain. China’s Central Meteorological Agency renewed its red typhoon warning, the most severe alert, today for Hainan and Guangdong. Hainan is often dubbed “China’s Hawaii,” boasting sandy beaches, good surf, five-star resorts and duty-free luxury shopping.

5. Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty Thursday to all nine charges in his federal tax case — a surprise move on the day that his trial was scheduled to begin. District Judge Mark Scarsi, who is a Trump appointee, accepted the guilty plea and set a sentencing date for December 16. President Joe Biden’s son could now face up to 17 years in prison for his crimes, which include tax evasion, filing fraudulent tax returns and failing to pay taxes. The judge also said he could impose a hefty fine, perhaps as much as $1.3 million. But looming over the proceedings — as well as Hunter Biden’s convictions in a separate gun trial in June — is the possibility of a presidential pardon, or a commutation of sentence. President Joe Biden has repeatedly ruled this out, and a White House spokesperson reiterated that position on Thursday.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Kansas City Chiefs win in a thriller against Baltimore Ravens to kick off NFL season

The NFL’s 105th season is underway, and so is the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a historic Super Bowl three-peat. Read about the Chief’s nail-biting 27-20 victory on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score 900 career goals

Fans were emotional Thursday when soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 900th goal of his illustrious career in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League group stage match against Croatia.

Verizon looks to boost its fiber network

Can you hear me now? Verizon announced it will acquire Frontier Communications to deliver stronger services to its customers.

7-Eleven rejects multibillion-dollar offer from Circle K owner

The operator of 7-Eleven rejected a potential deal worth $38 billion from the owner of convenience store rival Circle K, saying its business is worth more.

Advertisers plan to withdraw from X in record numbers

A record number of firms plan to cut advertising spend on Elon Musk’s social media platform X next year because of concerns that extreme content on the site could damage their brands.

QUIZ TIME

Which restaurant chain is launching its first Halloween costume collection?

A. Burger King

B. Chipotle

C. McDonald’s

D. Subway

Take me to the quiz!

Last week, 38% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

55 million

That’s how many people across the Western US are under heat alerts today as major cities continue to sizzle in record-breaking temperatures. Los Angeles is forecast to see five consecutive 100-degree days, which hasn’t been done in September since 1963. This comes as summer in the Northern Hemisphere broke global heat records for the second straight year, scientists have confirmed — putting 2024 firmly on track to be the hottest year in recorded history.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“You’re an example for everyone, for all the countries.”

— Pope Francis, praising people in Indonesia for having large families during his visit to the country this week. He then questioned those in other countries who might choose to have pets rather than children.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Are you a mosquito magnet?

As summer heat persists, so does the risk of bug bites. In this video, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why you might be a “mosquito magnet” and what you can do about it.

