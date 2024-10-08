Baby Boomers’ health problems, french fry crisis, job interview tips: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Hurricane Helene caused billions of dollars in property damage across several states, and now a powerful and dangerous Hurricane Milton is headed toward Florida. As intensifying natural disasters threaten growing swaths of the country, Zillow rolled out a new feature that lets you see climate risk data when shopping for a home.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Quality of life: Baby Boomers may be expected to live longer than their predecessors, but a study found that they are more likely to suffer from worse health than previous generations. The problems included diabetes, high cholesterol and heart ailments.

2️⃣ Fry crisis: America’s top supplier of french fries says it’s cutting jobs because of lower demand for the popular side item and more restaurants offering value meal deals. Around 80% of fries consumed in the US come from fast-food chains.

3️⃣ Interview tips: Hiring managers say some Gen Z college graduates are unprepared for job interviews or behave unprofessionally. A career expert explains what you should and shouldn’t do if you want to land that position.

4️⃣ Holiday spirit: When spooky season passes, it won’t mark the end for some Spirit Halloween stores. The chain plans to transform some locations with winter-themed gifts, decorations and inflatables and keep them open for the Christmas holidays.

5️⃣ No sherpas required: What is the highest mountain on Earth? Turns out the answer to that question is more debatable than you might think. Ecuador latched onto a statistical quirk to promote Mount Chimborazo as an emerging tourist destination.

Watch this

🐨 Curious koala: Surveillance video captured the cute little marsupial exploring a train platform in Sydney, Australia, before heading to a nearby park.

Top headlines

• Florida highways clogged with people fleeing as powerful Hurricane Milton closes in

• Supreme Court signals it may side with Biden administration in key gun case

• ‘That son of a bitch’: A new Bob Woodward book reveals candid behind-the-scenes conversations

$5

💸 That’s how much a Mega Millions lottery ticket will cost starting in April 2025, but officials promise the new price — up from $2 — will come with better odds.

Check this out

🔍 Modern art: A worker at a museum in the Netherlands mistakenly threw away a piece of artwork made to look like two empty beer cans. They were recovered from the trash, cleaned and put back out on display.

Celebrity corner

📚 Just for kids: Actor Chris Pine is telling a different type of story these days. The “Star Trek” star wrote a children’s book, and it’s about the friendship between a dog and a squirrel.

Sports spotlight

🏈 Coaching change: The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after a disappointing start to the season, including a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London last weekend.

Quiz time

📱 Which social media platform was just sued by 14 US states over alleged harm to children’s mental health?

﻿A. TikTok

B. Snapchat

C. Instagram

D. X

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐘 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Ellie the Elephant is a fashion icon and social media star. Here’s how a sports mascot for the WNBA’s New York Liberty took the internet by storm.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. A bipartisan group of 14 attorneys general from across the country filed lawsuits against TikTok.

