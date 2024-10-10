Chemical release at Houston-area plant kills 1 and injures others, prompting city-wide shelter-in-place

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person is dead and several others are injured after a “chemical release” at a plant in Deer Park, Texas, that has prompted shelter-in-place orders for all residents of the city Thursday, officials said.

“I’m aware of the chemical leak at the Pemex plant in Deer Park,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a statement. “At the time there are reports of at least one fatality and multiple injuries at the plant.”

Preliminary information points to an “unknown chemical release,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X. He noted the situation “seems contained to the scene. and (there is) no threat to the external community.”

Officials in neighboring Pasadena, however, said it was a release of hydrogen sulfide, a colorless and potentially toxic gas that is commonly used in oil and gas refining.

One person was airlifted to a hospital, and multiple others were also injured, Gonzalez said.

Shelter-in-place orders are in effect for Deer Park and residents of Pasadena north of Spencer Highway. State Highway 255 has also been closed in both directions near Beltway 8.

“Please stay indoors, close all windows, doors, turn off the air-conditioner, and wait until an all-clear has been released,” the city’s Office of Emergency Management advised residents.

The Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office and Pollution Control Services are at the scene and monitoring the air, Hidalgo said.

“Our primary concern is to ensure the leak has stopped and that the leaked materials are not impacting county residents,” Hidalgo said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

