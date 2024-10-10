How to help Hurricane Milton victims

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Deadly tornadoes, severe flooding and high winds battered Florida as Hurricane Milton tore through the state Wednesday night.

The storm, which made landfall as a Category 3, hit as Florida was still recovering from Hurricane Helene. Tornadoes that tore through Port St. Lucie killed at least four people and flattened buildings.

Now millions are without electricity. It will be a while before a full picture of the damage to homes and businesses can be ascertained.



