5 things to know for Nov. 8: Election, Immigration, Economy, Wildfires, Bird flu

1. Election

President-elect Donald Trump has won the battleground state of Nevada, CNN projects, bringing his electoral vote count to 301 as his team begins preparing for the transfer of power. The state had voted blue in the last two elections, in favor of Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, so this marks a shift to the right. Trump has also selected campaign manager Susie Wiles to be his White House chief of staff — the first woman to hold the role. Many other senior positions in the government have been helmed by women, including almost all of the Cabinet posts, top judicial seats and House leadership roles. No woman has ever assumed the top Pentagon position, however. All eyes are on who Trump will choose for other key roles in the coming weeks.

2. Immigration

Trump’s allies and some in the private sector have been quietly preparing a mass detention of immigrants in the US. Trump’s day one priority is to reinstate his previous administration’s border policies and reverse those of President Joe Biden, senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told CNN. Early discussions among Trump’s team have also focused on removing undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes. Another key issue under consideration is how, when and if to deport immigrants who were brought to the US as children, commonly known as Dreamers. Meanwhile, a federal judge on Thursday struck down a Biden immigration policy shielding certain undocumented spouses of US citizens from deportation.

3. Economy

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday. It’s the second rate cut since the central bank began lowering borrowing costs in September, though the latest cut is smaller than the previous one. Still, it represents further relief from the high cost of credit card interest, auto loans and other debt. More rate cuts are expected in 2025, but how many will depend on the potential impacts of Trump’s proposed policies, such as tax cuts, deregulation, tariffs and deportations. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell also affirmed his commitment to serve out his term, expected to end in mid-2026, even if Trump attempts to fire him. When asked if he believes the president has the power to remove him or any other Fed official in a leadership position, Powell said that’s “not permitted under the law.”

4. Wildfires

Fire conditions are expected to improve across Southern California today after powerful Santa Ana winds brought strong gusts and dangerous fire weather to the region. Those conditions fueled the Mountain Fire in Ventura County, which has burned over 20,000 acres since Wednesday. Officials said more than 130 structures have been destroyed and over 80 are damaged. The fire was driven by potent winds and weather conditions so extreme forecasters issued a rare “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning for the potential of “life-threatening” fire behavior. There are a total of 10 confirmed injuries, which are mostly related to smoke inhalation and are non-life threatening, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said.

5. Bird flu

A new study shows that bird flu has spread to dairy farm workers more often than previously known, prompting the CDC to expand its recommendations for testing and treatment of workers on farms where animals have tested positive. Previously, the CDC recommended testing only those workers who had symptoms after exposure to infected cows. Now, officials say all workers on farms with infected cows should be tested, even if they don’t have symptoms. The CDC is also recommending that workers without symptoms receive the antiviral medication Tamiflu if they’ve had a high-risk exposure to infected animals — like a splash of raw cow’s milk to the face. There have been 46 human cases of H5N1 reported in the US this year, the CDC says, but the current risk to the public remains low.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

How effective are your cough and cold medicines?

The FDA is moving to pull a popular decongestant from shelves, citing evidence that a common ingredient doesn’t work.

Stores don’t sell your favorite product anymore. That’s on purpose

Levi’s, Dollar General, Hasbro, Starbucks and other companies are cutting down their choices. Here’s why.

Tracking your lost luggage may soon get easier

With airlines still losing nearly seven bags per 1,000 passengers, travelers are turning to tracking devices to keep an eye on their checked luggage. Apple’s new update looks set to make the process easier.

Close call: Truck crash narrowly misses worker

A video shared by the New York State Department of Transportation captured a box truck crashing into a highway work zone, narrowly missing a worker.

Books like ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ’1984’ are flying off the shelves after the presidential election

Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has shot to the top of Amazon’s bestselling books list following the election. Read why it has reentered the political conversation.

QUIZ TIME

When will Donald Trump be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States?

A. December 31, 2024

B. January 6, 2025

C. January 20, 2025

D. February 1, 2025

TODAY’S NUMBER

3

That’s how many people are facing preliminary charges in Argentina for crimes related to the death of Liam Payne, a former member of the boyband One Direction. A hotel employee and a suspected drug dealer are among the individuals being investigated following the pop star’s fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month. The late singer had alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system before his death, according to authorities in Argentina.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This is completely unacceptable … the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted.”

— Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, after hundreds of Israeli soccer fans were attacked in a “serious incident of violence in Amsterdam” overnight, authorities said. The Israeli government said it was sending planes to evacuate affected citizens.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

The art of self-compassion

In 2021, Anderson Cooper talked to psychologist Chris Germer about how self-compassion is an act of kindness. Watch the video here.

