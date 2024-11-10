1 killed, several injured in shooting during homecoming week at Tuskegee University in Alabama

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on the last day of homecoming week at Alabama’s Tuskegee University early Sunday morning, according to the university.

The person who died was not a student at the university but has not been named, Tuskegee University said in a news release.

“Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” according to the university. Authorities did not say exactly how many others were wounded or provide information on their conditions.

It’s unclear who opened fire or what led up to the shooting. No arrests were announced as of Sunday morning.

Large crowds were gathered at the university on Saturday night to celebrate Tuskegee’s 100th homecoming week. Social media video shows people ducking for cover at a parking lot as gunshots rang out.

The university said law enforcement “have secured the scene” and the Alabama Bureau of Investigations is investigating.

“The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents,” Tuskegee University said. “Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

The incident follows a series of shootings at homecoming events last month.

A shooting at Albany State University after homecoming game on October 19 left one dead and injured multiple others. It happened the same day three people were killed and eight others were injured when shots were fired at another homecoming event outside Lexington, Mississippi.

It also follows an October 12 shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville that left one man dead and injured another nine people after the school’s homecoming celebration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.