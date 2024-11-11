Caroline Kennedy Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Caroline Kennedy, former US ambassador to Japan and current US ambassador to Australia.

Personal

Birth date: November 27, 1957

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Caroline Bouvier Kennedy

Father: John F. Kennedy, 35th US president

Mother: Jacqueline (Bouvier) Kennedy

Marriage: Edwin Arthur Schlossberg (July 19, 1986-present)

Children: John “Jack” Kennedy (January 19, 1993); Tatiana Celia (May 5, 1990); Rose Kennedy (June 25, 1988)

Education: Harvard (Radcliffe), B.A, 1980; Columbia University, J.D., 1988

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

Only surviving member of the White House Kennedy family.

Neil Diamond revealed she was the inspiration for his 1969 hit song “Sweet Caroline.”

Timeline

1980-1985 – Museum of Modern Art researcher and associate film producer.

January 17, 1984-present – Member of the Board of Directors of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

January 6, 1987-present – President of the Board of Directors of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

May 19, 1994 – Her mother, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, dies of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

July 16, 1999 – Her brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, are killed in a plane crash near Martha’s Vineyard.

August 15, 2000 – Addresses the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Al Gore and Joe Lieberman.

October 2002-August 2004 – CEO of the Office of Strategic Partnerships for the New York City Department of Education.

January 28, 2008 – Formally endorses Barack Obama for US president.

August 25, 2008 – Addresses the Democratic National Convention in a tribute to her uncle, Ted Kennedy.

December 2008 – New York Governor David Paterson confirms Kennedy has expressed interest in filling Hillary Clinton’s former Senate seat, the same seat her uncle Robert Kennedy held at his death in 1968.

January 22, 2009 – Citing personal reasons, Kennedy requests her name be withdrawn from consideration for the Senate seat.

September 9, 2012 – Addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her son, Jack Schlossberg, also attends the convention and contributes reports to CNN.

July 24, 2013 – Is nominated by President Obama to be the US ambassador to Japan.

November 12, 2013-January 18, 2017 – Serves as ambassador to Japan.

December 15, 2021 – President Joe Biden announces his intention to nominate Kennedy to serve as US ambassador to Australia.

May 5, 2022 – Is confirmed by the US Senate as the Ambassador to Australia. Two months later, Kennedy presents her credentials to Canberra’s Governor General David Hurley, marking the official start of her post.

