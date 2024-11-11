Disney cruise ship rescues 4 people from sinking catamaran

By Sara Smart and Maria Aguilar Prieto, CNN

(CNN) — When four boaters were left stranded off the coast of Bermuda, the US Coast Guard – along with a Disney cruise ship not even officially in service yet – came to their rescue.

Officials responded Sunday afternoon to a catamaran that began taking in water about 265 miles off the coast of Bermuda, according to US Coast Guard District 5. The escape hatch had blown a gasket, The Associated Press reported.

The brand-new Disney Treasure was around 80 miles away and responded to the Coast Guard’s broadcasted request for assistance from the nearest ship, according to the AP.

The cruise ship received a call of a vessel in distress around 11:40 a.m. and arrived at the vessel around 1 p.m., a Disney Cruise spokesperson told CNN. The ship launched a lifeboat and rescued all four passengers from the catamaran.

“We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril,” Captain Marco Nogara of the Disney Treasure told CNN affiliate WKMG. “Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety.”

The cruise ship was sailing from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to Port Canaveral, Florida, where it will make its maiden voyage on December 21, according to Disney.

