Rise of ‘doom spending,’ the 4B movement, lowering your blood pressure: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ ‘Doom spending’: The unemployment rate is low and inflation seems to be under control, but Americans are still feeling anxious. Some people are making impulse purchases to ease the stress, but experts say that can damage your long-term financial health.

2️⃣ 4B movement: No marriage, no childbirth, no dating and no sex with men. Since Donald Trump won the US presidential election, there’s been a surge of interest among young liberal women in a feminist ideology with roots in South Korea.

3️⃣ Bizarre crime: A man accused of killing a person and staging it as a fatal bear attack in Tennessee was arrested on a murder charge. The FBI used Nicholas Wayne Hamlett’s fingerprints to identify him, and authorities said he plotted to steal the victim’s identity.

4️⃣ Prime locations: Vacant restaurants like Red Lobster and TGI Fridays are creating coveted real estate for companies looking to grow, especially fast-food chains that want to install drive-thru lanes where people once sat down for dinner.

5️⃣ Festival of Lights: Parades, light and sound shows and fireworks are taking place all over Thailand this week as people set small floats adrift on the water to bring good luck. The biggest celebration will be in Sukhothai, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

⛲ Painstaking process: Rome’s Trevi Fountain opened with a newly installed metal walkway as workers started carefully cleaning the 18th-century masterpiece. Take a look.

• Trump promised mass deportations. Those affected are taking action now

• Richard Allen found guilty on all counts in Delphi double murder trial

• Firefighters battle to contain dangerous wildfires burning on both coasts

36 million

❗That’s how many pounds of pecans — about one-third of Georgia’s annual crop — were destroyed by Hurricane Helene.

🌌 Cosmic puzzle: A father-daughter team spent thousands of hours decoding a signal designed to test what would happen if aliens tried to contact us. The message contains five configurations that represent the building blocks of life.

Lingering problems: Weeks after a chemical plant fire sent smoke billowing into the air in Conyers, Georgia, residents say they’re experiencing prolonged illnesses and financial upheaval.

🐯 Which school unveiled a live caged tiger in its football stadium for the first time in almost a decade over the weekend?

﻿A. Florida

B. Auburn

C. LSU

D. Clemson

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: If you really want to help veterans, consider how you can do so year-round. Celebrity chef and Food Network star Robert Irvine offers a few suggestions.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. LSU was criticized after bringing a caged live tiger into the stadium before its game against Alabama.

