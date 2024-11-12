Decades overdue library book returned 51 years later

By Dawn Sawyer, CNN

(CNN) — In July of 1899, “The Early Work of Aubrey Beardsley,” was added to the collection of the Worcester Public Library. The book, a compilation of illustrations by a British artist and poet, remained in the collection until 1973, when it was checked out and never returned.

Just recently, the book was returned by a Boston resident who wanted to keep it from being thrown away. It was brought to staffers at the Cambridge Public Library, who soon realized the book was not from their catalog. Then they noticed the original due date: “May 22, 1973.”

Cambridge Public Library, manager of collections, Kathy Penny, sent the book to the Worcester Public Library with a handwritten note that read, “Returning to its rightful home, 51 years later.”

Alex London, local historian and genealogy librarian at Worcester, was the first to receive the book and was amazed at its return.

“It’s a rarity that someone found this,” London said to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “But not only that they found it, but that it is in such good condition.”

London then brought it up to Jason Homer, the executive director for the library, who responded with a laugh, “Why did Cambridge have our book from the 70s?”

In Homer’s 15 years in the industry, he said he has seen books returned late or not at all, but never returned after 51 years.

“With something that is this old, over 100 years old, how many people touched it? How many people worked with it, how many people read it?,” Homer said. “That’s something that’s really fun to think about, the preservation of materials that we’re able to have.”

On November 1, the Worcester library made a Facebook post announcing the book’s long-awaited return.

“Thank you to Cambridge Public Library (CPL) and the Boston resident who found this book and made sure “The Early Work of Aubrey Beardsley” was returned to its rightful place in our collection after 51 years,” the post said.

If the library still issued late fees, the book’s borrower would have had to pay almost $2,000. However, in 2020, the Worcester library, along with others in the state, suspended late fines, citing research that it did not encourage people to return the books at a reasonable time.

The book was overdue by 18,738 days, according to Homer. At the Worcester library, people must pay to replace books that are 42 days past their return date, he said.

“After an item is overdue for 6 weeks, we assume it is lost, and we charge people the cost to replace the book.” Homer said. “Unfortunately, due to this book being loaned pre-internet, we do not have a record of whether someone was charged for this item.”

The inspiration for the 125-year-old book, Aubrey Beardsley, was a British visual artist who largely influenced modern artists of the late 19th century.

His artwork was inspired by Japanese woodblock artists and characterized by a unique style of curved lines, which he was praised for throughout his short career. Beardsley’s work is said to have influenced the art nouveau style, a decorative, international art featuring curves of nature.

Beardsley died at the young age of 25 from tuberculosis. His work continued to influence the modernist and aesthetic movement far past his death in 1898, one year before the book was composed.

“For us, this book is a stark reminder of the need for physical preservation of materials and information,” Homer said. “So much is able to be lost in the digital world, and as consumption increases in pace, it is an important reminder that to honor art and expression is an essential part of our experience as humans.”

The book is not currently in the library’s online catalog. It is now being kept in a secure location for preservation and is only available for in-library reading.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.